Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

