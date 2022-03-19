Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

