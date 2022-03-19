Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 59,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

