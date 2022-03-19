Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.