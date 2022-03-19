Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 183,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.