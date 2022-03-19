Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 183,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.