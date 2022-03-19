Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will report $38.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $35.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $164.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

