Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,451 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 321.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

