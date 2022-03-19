Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DCI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 677,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

