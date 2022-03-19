Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,798,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

