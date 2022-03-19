Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.54. 620,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.