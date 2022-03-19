Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) will post $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 2,676,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

