Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report $83.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.17 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $350.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after buying an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 741,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

