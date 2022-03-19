Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.44 million and the lowest is $18.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $81.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $93.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.34 million, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $129.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,017. The company has a market cap of $592.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

