Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Porch Group reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,903. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

