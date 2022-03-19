Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,815,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,028. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

