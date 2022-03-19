Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

