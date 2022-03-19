Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

