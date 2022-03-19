Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 315,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.