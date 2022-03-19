Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,959. The firm has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

