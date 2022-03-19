Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $95.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.87 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $413.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $432.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.50 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $534.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. 1,085,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,510. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

