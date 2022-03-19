Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $1.09 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

