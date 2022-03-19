Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $71,686,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,252. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.