Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.47. Youdao shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 11,822 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

