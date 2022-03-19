YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

