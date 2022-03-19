YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.