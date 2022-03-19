YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $511,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $206.34 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

