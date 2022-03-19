YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $193.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.