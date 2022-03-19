YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 82 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.