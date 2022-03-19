Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

