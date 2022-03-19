Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.