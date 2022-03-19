Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.42. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 8,716 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.