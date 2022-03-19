XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. 1,544,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

