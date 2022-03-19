X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

