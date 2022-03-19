X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.
Shares of XFOR opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.