WT Wealth Management Invests $204,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

