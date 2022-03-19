WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

