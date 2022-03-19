WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $945.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $932.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $70.81. 250,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,877. WPP has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

