WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider John Rogers Sells 105,949 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,439,749.09).

WPP opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01). The company has a market capitalization of £12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.80.

Get WPP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.