Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Shares of WOR opened at $60.69 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

