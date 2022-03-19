Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,225 ($54.94).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,900.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,381.24. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

