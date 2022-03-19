Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

