Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 60.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

