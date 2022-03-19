Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $94.51 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

