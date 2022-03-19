Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Shares of WING opened at $121.05 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.85.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

