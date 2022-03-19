Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.62 or 0.07047211 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.16 or 0.99918582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

