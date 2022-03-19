Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.71. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.20.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

