William J.G. Griffith Purchases 661,720 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

