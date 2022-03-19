Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

