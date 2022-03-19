Whittier Trust Co. Sells 931 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

