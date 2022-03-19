Whittier Trust Co. Sells 656 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Western Union by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $6,878,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

