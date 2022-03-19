Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,194 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

